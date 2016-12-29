Arts Wrap for Dec. 30, 2016

New Year’s show
The Black Oak Casino concert series in Tuolumne presents Thundercover, a 1950s cover band, from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. To see the full lineup, go to www.blackoakcasino.com/entertainment.
‘The Shining’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with “The Shining” musical at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to playhousemerced.com.
Aircraft art
An aircraft-themed art gallery is on display at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater, through the end of February. It features the works of local artists. The Castle Air Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more, call 209-723-2178.
Sourdough Slim
Sourdough’s Wild and Woolly Revue concert series begins at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Black Bart Theatre, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys. Tickets are $20 to $22. For more, sourdoughslim.com.
Broadway Legends
Merced Symphony Association presents Broadway Legends at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $40. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Auditions
Playhouse Merced is to hold auditions for “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 1 p.m Jan. 14 on the 452 W. Main St. stage. Those auditioning will be asked to cold-read a short monologue from the show. Callbacks will be 6:30 p.m Jan. 17. More, call 209-725-8587 or go to playhousemerced.com.
Piano music
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with pianist Steve Wiens on Jan. 21 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Ceramic art
Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Southern California artist Dawn Hart from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9. It’s open Monday-Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. and by appointment. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or email french.s@mccd.edu.
Musical showdown
“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown,” a face-off between cover bands, is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $34-$54. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Sierra art
Sierra Artists’ Gallery of Mariposa is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday during the winter at Highway 140 and Sixth Street. Call 209-966-2284.
