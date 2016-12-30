Around Town (12/31/2016)

New Year’s Eve Dance
Club Mercedes will host a New Year’s Eve dance Saturday at the club, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Price is $20 per person. A no-host bar is available at extra cost. Must be 21 or older to attend. Limited tickets are for sale. For information, call 209-383-9906.
City Hall closures
Merced city offices will be closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. There will be no trash collection that day, so it will be delayed one day all week. The next Merced City Council meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. Assistant City Manager Stephanie Dietz will be sworn into office at the meeting and the staff is planning a ceremony for new fire Chief Michael Wilkinson. For more, call 209-385-6232.
Okinawan karate and self defense
Merced College Community Services will be offering a Okinawan karate and self defense class Tuesday through Feb. 23 from 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $65 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Cross Conditioning
Merced College Community Services will be offering a cross conditioning class Tuesday through Feb. 23 from 6:15 to 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $65 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Piano music
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series will continue with pianist Steve Wiens on Jan. 21 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows cost $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per adult or $10 per child, visitors can choose a handmade ceramic bowl and receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event seeks to raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. To buy tickets, call 209-704-3831.
Elks Bingo
Take part in bingo every Tuesday night at the Elks Lodge, 1920 M St., Merced. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the snack bar opens at 5:30; early-bird games begin at 6:30 with regular games starting at 7. For information, call 209-723-1240. All proceeds go to Elks Lodge charities.
Merced Court artwork
Merced Superior Court has new artwork on display from local artists in the jury assembly room, 2260 N St., on the second floor of the courthouse. The artwork is provided by local artists and is displayed for three months. If you are interested in displaying artwork at the courthouse, call 209-725-4172.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments