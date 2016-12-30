Around Town (12/31/2016)

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:38 Sun-Star Football Defensive Player of the Year

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year

2:14 Sun-Star Girls Water Polo Player of the Year