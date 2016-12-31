Around Town (01/02/17)

City Hall closures
Merced city offices will be closed today for the New Year’s holiday. There will be no trash collection today, so collection will be delayed one day all week. The next Merced City Council meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. Assistant City Manager Stephanie Dietz will be sworn into office at the meeting and staff plans a ceremony for new fire Chief Michael Wilkinson. For more information, call 209-385-6232.
‘The Shining’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with “The Shining” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more information, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 is serving breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the IOOF Hall. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and French toast. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people 12 and older; $3 for children 7 to 12; and free for children 6 and younger. The hall, a vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is at 30018 Yosemite Boulevard (Highway 132), just east of County Route J59. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per adult or $10 per child, visitors can choose a handmade ceramic bowl and receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event seeks to raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. To buy tickets, call 209-704-3831.
Elks Bingo
Take part in bingo every Tuesday night at the Elks Lodge, 1920 M St., Merced. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the snack bar opens at 5:30; early-bird games begin at 6:30 with regular games starting at 7. For more information, call 209-723-1240. All proceeds go to Elks Lodge charities.
VFW Hall for rent
The Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9946 offers its facility for rent for parties, meetings and special events. It is a nonsmoking facility, and seats 130 with tables and chairs included, and includes 100 parking spaces. A full kitchen is available. For more information, call 209-358-7224 or 209-356-0168. Open to the public.
Merced Court artwork
Merced Superior Court has new artwork on display from local artists in the jury assembly room, 2260 N St., on the second floor of the courthouse. The artwork is provided by local artists and is displayed for three months. If you are interested in displaying artwork at the courthouse, call 209-725-4172.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
