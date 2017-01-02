Around Town (01/03/2016)

Behavioral health
The next Merced County Behavioral Health Board meeting will be from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at the county building, 1137 B St., which is open to the public. For more, call 209-381-6805.
‘Dancing for Birth’
Merced College Community Services will be offering “Dancing for Birth” classes from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $20 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Neuropathy group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting will be from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness and/or tingling in your feet or hands, please join us. Informative handouts are available. For more, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Emergency preparedness
Merced-Atwater Tea Party Patriots will hold a talk and discussion with David Ofwono, an expert on personal emergency preparedness, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Atwater VFW Memorial Hall, 1390 Broadway Ave.
Become an advocate for children
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County will begin a new volunteer advocate training class Jan. 20. An informational meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 5 and 2 p.m. Jan. 9. CASA is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to provide support and advocacy for the abused and neglected children in the Merced County foster care system. For more information, call 209-722-2272.
Household hazardous waste event
The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority is hosting a household hazardous waste event at the Highway 59 landfill on Jan. 21 for residents and “Conditionally-Exempt Small Quantity Generators.” The HHW facility is at the Highway 59 landfill, 7040 N. Highway 59, Merced. Before bringing items to the facility, call 916-296-7478 to identify the amount and type of waste that will be dropped off. There is no cost for residents within Merced County, but quantity limitations do apply. Fees apply for CESQGs. For more information, visit www.mercedrecycles.com/hhw.html or call the waste authority at 209-723-4481 ext. 24.
Ceramic art
Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Southern California artist Dawn Hart. The reception for “Lost in Repetition” will be 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the gallery, 3600 M St. The display will be open Jan. 17 to Feb. 9. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2:00 p.m. and by appointment. For more, contact Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or french.s@mccd.edu.
