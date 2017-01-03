Around Town (01/04/2016)

Grant and Award Opportunities at the Courthouse Museum
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2,500. Application forms are available in the museum office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 9 and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
Ceramics Open Lab
Merced College Community Services will offer beginning Ceramics Open Lab from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9, Mondays through March 13 or on Jan. 19, Thursdays through March 9. The cost is $80 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
UC alumni
The San Joaquin Valley UC Alumni Network welcomes graduates of any University of California campus to attend their general meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the UC Merced Monday Building. For more information, contact Chris Abrescy at cabrescy@ucmerced.edu.
Piano music
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with pianist Steve Wiens on Jan. 21 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors choose a hand-made ceramic bowl and receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Purchase tickets by calling 209-704-3831.
Castle Air Museum Art Exhibit
An exhibit featuring local artists is on display though Feb. 28 at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. Some of the art on display is available for sale to benefit the museum, which is one of the largest non-profit aviation museums in the country. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 209-723-2178 or 209-723-2182 on weekends.
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group is open to those who are caring for their loved ones. There is no cost. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R. St., Merced. Call 209-384-9700 for more information.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments