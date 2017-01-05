Around Town (01/06/216)

Odd Fellows breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 are hosting their monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and french toast. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people ages 12 and up, $3 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under. The IOOF Hall, vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is the scene of many community events. The address is 30018 Yosemite Boulevard (Hwy 132), just east of the intersection of J-59. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128.
UC alumni
The San Joaquin Valley UC Alumni Network welcomes graduates of any University of California campus to attend a general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the UC Merced Mondo Building, 1715 Canal St., Merced. For more information, contact Chris Abrescy at cabrescy@ucmerced.edu.
‘Broadway Legends’
Merced Symphony Association presents “Broadway Legends” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $40. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Digital Camera Basics
Merced College Community Services will be offering Digital Camera Basics beginning Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Feb. 4. The cost is $125 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors choose a hand-made ceramic bowl and receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Purchase tickets by calling 209-704-3831.
Merced DA seeking local artwork
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is seeking artwork from local artists to display in the prosecutor’s building, 550 W. Main St., Merced. Artwork is displayed in the main lobby for approximately six months. If you are interested in displaying your photography or paintings, call 209-385-7381 and ask for Angie.
Grant and award opportunities at the Courthouse Museum
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2,500. Application forms are available in the Museum Office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 9 and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
VFW Hall for rent
The Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9946 offers its facility for rent for parties, meetings and special events. It is a non-smoking facility, and seats 130 with tables and chairs included, along with 100 parking spaces. A full kitchen is available. For more, call 209-358-7224 or 209-356-0168. Open to the public.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments