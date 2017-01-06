Around Town (01/07/2016)

Odd Fellows breakfast
Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 is hosting its monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and french toast. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for ages 12 and up, $3 for ages 7-12, and free for 6 and under. The IOOF Hall, a vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is the scene of many community events. The address is 30018 Yosemite Blvd. (Highway 132), just east of the intersection with J-59. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128.
Neuropathy group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting is 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness and/or tingling in your feet or hands, please join us. Informative handouts are available. For more, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Merced County Republican Women Federated
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Jan. 16 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St., Merced. Joe Pruzzo, CEO of the Castle Air Museum Foundation, will speak. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Bunco will be played after the luncheon as a fundraiser. Reservations are required by Jan. 12; call 209-723-8584 or email mtzw@aol.com.
Ceramic art
The Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Southern California artist Dawn Hart. The reception for “Lost in Repetition” will be 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the gallery, 3600 M St. The display is open Jan. 17 to Feb. 9. It’s open Monday to Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2:00 p.m., and by appointment. For more, contact Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or french.s@mccd.edu.
Helping One Woman dinner and benefit
Join H.O.W. from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Bella Luna Bistro & Bar, 350 W. Main St., Merced, as the group honors a woman in need. Dinner is $18 and attendees are asked to give a minimum gift of $10 to the honoree. There is a prize drawing as well; tickets are $1 each. For more information on this monthly event, please email HOWMerced@gmail.com.
Climb your family tree
Learn how to trace your family roots at the Merced County Genealogical Society annual program for beginners. Get started with a free packet of materials, forms and tips to help you find your ancestors. Meet with the Merced County Genealogical Society in the Gracey Room of the Merced County Library, 2100 O St., at 1 p.m. Jan. 21. The meeting is open to all; no membership is required.
Household waste event
The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority is hosting a household hazardous waste event at the Highway 59 landfill on Jan. 21 for residents and “Conditionally-Exempt Small Quantity Generators.” The HHW facility is at the Highway 59 landfill, 7040 N. Highway 59, Merced. Before bringing items to the facility, call 916-296-7478 to identify the amount and type of waste that will be dropped off. There is no cost for residents within Merced County, but quantity limitations do apply. Fees apply for CESQGs. For more information, visit www.mercedrecycles.com/hhw.html or call the waste authority at 209-723-4481 ext. 24.
NAMI classes
NAMI Merced will be offering free classes for those suffering from mental illness or those with family members or loved ones with mental illness. The free classes, which range from six to 12 weeks long, will look at living with mental illness and coping skills. If you or a loved one need help, please call or enroll now to learn more and find a supportive network. For more information, call 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
