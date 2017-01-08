Around Town (01/09/2016)

Dancing for Birth
Merced College Community Services will be offering Dancing for Birth beginning today from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through Feb. 6. The cost is $20 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Merced County Spring Fair deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3 through May 7, have been set. The first deadline is for club steers and replacement heifers, set for Tuesday. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Visit www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
UC alumni
The San Joaquin Valley UC Alumni Network welcomes graduates of any University of California campus to attend their general meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the UC Merced Monday Building. For more information, contact Chris Abrescy at cabrescy@ucmerced.edu.
Ribbon-cutting
The Pizza Factory is celebrating the opening of its Merced location from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the 3146 G St. location. There will be a raffle, music and other offerings, including specials on food and drinks. For more, call 209-723-2425.
Emergency preparedness
The Merced-Atwater Tea Party Patriots will hold a talk and discussion with David Ofwono, an expert on personal emergency preparedness, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Atwater VFW Memorial Hall, 1390 Broadway Ave.
Become an Advocate for Children
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County will begin a new volunteer advocate training class Jan. 20. An informational meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 9. CASA is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to provide support and advocacy for the abused and neglected children in the Merced County foster care system. For more information, call 209-722-2272.
Cioppino dinner
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club will host its 37th annual Cioppino dinner at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 Third St. in Atwater. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. Numerous raffle prizes are available, including Monterey Bay Aquarium tickets and a big-screen television. Tickets are $50 and can be obtained from Mike Carpenter 209-384-0727 or at the Merced Antique Mall, 320 W. Main St., Merced. All proceeds stay within the greater Merced community.
