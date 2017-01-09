Around Town (01/10/2016)

Ribbon-cutting
The Pizza Factory is celebrating the opening of its Merced location from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at 3146 G St. There will be a raffle, music and other offerings, including specials on food and drinks. For more, call 209-723-2425.
Neuropathy group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting is 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness and/or tingling in your feet/hands, please join. Informative handouts are available. For more, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Ceramic art
Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Southern California artist Dawn Hart. The reception for “Lost in Repetition” is 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the gallery, 3600 M St. The display is open Jan. 17 to Feb. 9. It’s open Monday-Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. and by appointment. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or email french.s@mccd.edu.
Genealogical Society meeting
Learn how to trace your family roots at the Merced County Genealogical Society meeting annual program for beginners. Get started with a free packet of materials, forms and tips to help you find your ancestors. Meet in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., at 1 p.m. Jan. 21. The meeting is open to all; no membership is required.
Household Hazardous Waste event
The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste event at the Highway 59 Landfill on Jan. 21 for residents and “Conditionally-Exempt Small Quantity Generators.” The HHW facility is located at the Highway 59 Landfill, 7040 N. Highway 59, Merced. Before bringing items out to the facility, call 916-296-7478 to identify the amount and type of waste that will be dropped off at the facility. There is no cost for residents within Merced County, but quantity limitations do apply. Fees apply for CESQGs. For more information, visit www.mercedrecycles.com/hhw.html or call Regional Waste Authority at 209-723-4481, ext. 24.
Digital Camera Basics
Merced College Community Services will be offering Digital Camera Basics beginning Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Feb. 4. The cost is $125 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors choose a hand-made ceramic bowl and receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Purchase tickets by calling 209-704-3831.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments