Around Town (01/12/2017)

History grants and awards
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2500. Application forms are available in the Museum Office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Friday and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
Merced County Republican Women Federated
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Jan. 16 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St., Merced. Joe Pruzzo, CEO of the Castle Air Museum Foundation, will speak. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Bunco will be played after the luncheon for a fundraiser. Reservations are required by Jan. 12 by calling 209-723-8584 or by email to mtzw@aol.com.
Women’s Bible study
Coffee Break , an inter-denominational women’s Bible study group, is kicking off a new six-week Bible study on the book of Colossians beginning Tuesday. Coffee Break meets on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. For more information, call 209-383-5038.
Helping One Woman dinner and benefit
Join H.O.W. from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Bella Luna Bistro & Bar, 350 W. Main St., Merced, as they honor a woman in need. Dinner is $18 and attendees are asked to give a minimum gift of $10 to the honoree. There is a prize drawing as well; tickets are $1 each. For more information on this monthly event, please email HOWMerced@gmail.com.
Communication workshop
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Merced College Customer Service Academy will offer a two-day workshop on “Communication in the Workplace.” The workshop will be held Jan. 19 and 26 from 8 a.m. to noon and repeated from 1 to 5 p.m. The workshop is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. This workshop is the first in a series of classes in the Customer Service Academy that will be offered at the Business Resource Center at 630 W. 19th St. in downtown Merced. For more information, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733.
Winter rose pruning
January is the best time to trim your roses. Learn how and why, as well as different pruning styles for different rose varieities: climbing, shrub, tree, groundcover, miniature. Admission is free, but a reservation is appreciated. The class starts 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Nursery, 1007 Tahoe St., Merced. For more information or to make a reservation, call 209-384-0513.
Craft fair
The SPCA, a no-kill animal shelter and American Legion Post 83 are holding a two-day craft fair and sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.on Feb. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. The indoor and outdoor fair will be at the American Legion Hall at 939 W. Main St., Merced. Any vendors wanting to participate in the event can contact Jennifer at 209-756-7864 for more information. All proceeds go toward the Merced SPCA Animal Shelter for our local animals and preservation of Veterans Memorial Hall and local veterans.
