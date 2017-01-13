Around Town (01/14/2016)

Emergency preparedness
Merced-Atwater Tea Party Patriots will hold a talk and discussion with David Ofwono, an expert on personal emergency preparedness, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Atwater VFW Memorial Hall, 1390 Broadway Ave.
Docent training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting volunteers. Docents serve as tour guides for visitors to the Courthouse Museum and help to educate the public about Merced County history. The next annual docent training session is 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Courthouse Museum, 21st and N streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. Make your reservation by calling the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Climb your family tree
Learn how to trace your family roots at the Merced County Genealogical Society annual program for beginners. Get started with a free packet of materials, forms and tips to help you find your ancestors. Attend the Merced County Genealogical Society meeting in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., at 1 p.m. Jan. 21. The meeting is open to all; no membership is required.
Household hazardous waste event
The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority is hosting a household hazardous waste event at the Highway 59 landfill on Jan. 21 for residents and “Conditionally-Exempt Small Quantity Generators.” The HHW facility is at the Highway 59 landfill, 7040 N. Highway 59, Merced. Before bringing items to the facility, call 916-296-7478 to identify the amount and type of waste that will be dropped off. There is no cost for residents within Merced County, but quantity limitations do apply. Fees apply for CESQGs. For more information, visit www.mercedrecycles.com/hhw.html or call the waste authority at 209-723-4481, ext. 24.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per adult or $10 per child, visitors can choose a handmade ceramic bowl and receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. To buy tickets, call 209-704-3831.
Backyard orcharding with James Shao
Learn about backyard orcharding from speaker James Shao at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Merced Gardens and Nursery, 1007 Tahoe St., Merced. Admission is free, but reservations are appreciated by calling 209-384-0513.
Merced County Spring Fair deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, held May 3 through May 7, have been set. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Visit www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
VFW Hall for rent
Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9946 is offering its facility for rent for parties, meetings and special events. It is a nonsmoking facility, seats 130 with tables and chairs included, and has 100 parking spaces. A full kitchen is available. For more, call 209-358-7224 or 209-356-0168. It is open to the public.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
