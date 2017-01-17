Around Town (01/18/17)

Fog Jog
The annual Merced Running Club Fog Jog and meeting will be at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively, on Saturday at the Yacht Club building at Lake Yosemite. For more, call John Mason at 209-613-1348.
Sunday dance
A Merced Sunday dance with music by Gloria and Friends will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. There will be door prizes and refreshments. Cost is $8.
Prevention luncheon
The Fall Prevention Luncheon, a free informational event with Brian Sterkeson of the Merced County Human Services Agency, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R St., Merced. Seating is limited. For more, call 209-384-9700.
Finance skills
Merced Adult School offers student-centered activities, research projects, discussion points, and tools and resources designed to engage students in learning the personal finance skills they need to succeed in life. It is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 9 at Merced High School, 205 W. Olive Ave., Room 201. Free child care will be provided for prekindergarten and older; no babies.
‘Hate Mail’
Playhouse Merced plans a one-night-only performance of “Hate Mail” at 7:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St., Merced. Ticket price is $25 and includes dessert at intermission as well as champagne at the end of the show. For more, call 209-725-8587.
Turlock Swap Meet
The Modesto Area A’s plan to hold the annual Turlock Swap Meet featuring antique and classic cars from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway Ave., Turlock. All swap spaces must be preregistered. Admission is $10 on Saturday, $5 on Sunday. Children under 12 get in free. Tickets are available at the gate. For more, go to www.turlockswapmeet.com.
Senior Companion Program
The Merced County Human Services Agency is looking for volunteers in all county communities to join the Senior Companion Program. Volunteers do not transport or provide personal or household services. If you can spare as little at two hours a month, you can make a difference in the life of a senior. Were you blessed with the gift of gab, enjoy playing cards, want to share a hobby, or just like to kick back and watch some television? Contact Janet Appling-Kasper at 209-354-2525 or stop by Adult and Aging Services at 2115 W. Wardrobe Ave., Merced.
