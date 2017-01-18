Around Town (01/19/17)

Fracking film
“Crude Beyond Belief,” a locally made film on the impacts of fracking in the Central Valley, will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday at Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Ron Martin of Fresnans Against Fracking, who was along on the film shoot, will present the feature. The public is invited to this monthly meeting of the Merced Sierra Club. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Communication workshop
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Merced College Customer Service Academy, will offer a two-day workshop on “Communication in the Workplace.” The workshop will be held Thursday and Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon and repeated from 1 to 5 p.m. The workshop is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. The workshop is the first in a series of classes in the Customer Service Academy that will be offered at the Business Resource Center at 630 W. 19th St. in Merced. For more information, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733.
Children’s advocates
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County will begin a new volunteer advocate training class Friday. CASA is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to provide support and advocacy for abused and neglected children in the Merced County foster care system. For more information, call 209-722-2272.
Docent training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting volunteers. Docents serve as tour guides for visitors to the Courthouse Museum and help educate the public about county history. The next annual docent training session is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Courthouse Museum, 21st and N streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. To make a reservation, call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Cioppino dinner
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club will host its 37th annual cioppino dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 Third St. in Atwater. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. Numerous raffle prizes available include Monterey Bay Aquarium tickets and a big-screen television. Tickets are $50 and can be obtained from Mike Carpenter at 209-384-0727 or the Merced Antique Mall, 320 W. Main St., Merced. All proceeds stay within the greater Merced community.
Crab dinner
The North Merced Rotary Club will host its 32nd annual crab dinner at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced County Fairgrounds. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $50 per person. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Don Bragonier at 209-723-0064 or Susan Coston at 209-201-2652.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
