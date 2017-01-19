Around Town (01/20/2017)

Fog Jog
The annual Merced Running Club Fog Jog and meeting is 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively, Saturday at the Yacht Club building at Lake Yosemite. For more, call John Mason at 209-613-1348.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors choose a hand-made ceramic bowl and receive a bowl of soup and piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Purchase tickets by calling 209-704-3831.
Flapjack breakfast in Merced
JMJ Maternity Homes, a faith-based nonprofit, will host a flapjack breakfast and bake sale fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Applebee’s, 1734 W. Olive Ave., Merced. The group provides homeless or imminently homeless pregnant women food, shelter, clothing and other support services. The group also will use the event to host a “Celebration of Life” in connection with the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 209-769-7092.
Dinner and dancing
Buhach Pentecost will be having its annual crab cioppino dinner on Feb. 4. No-host bar from 6-7 pm. Dinner is at 7 followed by a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at 2889 N. Buhach Road, Atwater. For tickets, contact Nuno Machado at 209-595-1375 or Frank Diniz at 209-261-9178.
Card games
Card games will be played from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. For more information, call 209-722-9175.
Spring art classes in Merced
The Merced Arts Council will present spring art classes for kids and adults beginning in February. Whether looking for something creative and constructive for your child to do after school or something a little more adult for you, the MAC has something for just about everyone. For more information about class schedules, costs and registration, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Finance skills
Merced Adult School offers student-centered activities, research projects, discussion points, and tools and resources designed to engage students in learning the personal finance skills they need to succeed in life. It’s 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from now until March 9 at Merced High School, 205 W. Olive Ave., Room 201. Free child care provided for children pre-K and older. No babies.
NAMI Clasess
NAMI Merced will be offering free classes for those with mental illness or those with family members or loved ones with mental illness. Classes range from six to 12 weeks in length and are free of charge to learn about living with mental illness and coping skills. If you or a loved one need help, please call or enroll now to learn more and find a supportive network. For more information, call 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org.
