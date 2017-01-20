Around Town (01/21/2017)

Fog Jog
The annual Merced Running Club Fog Jog and meeting will be at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively, on Saturday at the Yacht Club building at Lake Yosemite. For more, call John Mason at 209-613-1348.
Cioppino dinner
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club will host its 37th annual cioppino dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 Third St. in Atwater. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. Numerous raffle prizes are available, including Monterey Bay Aquarium tickets and a big-screen television. Tickets are $50 and can be obtained from Mike Carpenter at 209-384-0727 or at the Merced Antique Mall, 320 W. Main St., Merced. All proceeds stay within the greater Merced community.
Climb your family tree
Learn how to trace your family roots at the Merced County Genealogical Society annual program for beginners. Get started with a free packet of materials, forms and tips to help you find your ancestors. Meet with the genealogical society in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., at 1 p.m. Saturday. The meeting is open to all; no membership is required.
Docent training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting volunteers. Docents serve as tour guides for visitors to the museum and help to educate the public about Merced County history. The next annual docent training session is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Courthouse Museum, 21st and N streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. Make your reservation by calling the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Grow berries, asparagus, artichokes, rhubarb
Learn the basics of planting berries and other edibles from small containers or roots at 11 a.m. Saturday at Merced Gardens and Nursery, 1007 Tahoe St., Merced. Admission is free, but a reservation is appreciated by calling 209-384-0513.
Household hazardous waste event
The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority is hosting a household hazardous waste event at the Highway 59 landfill on Saturday for residents and “conditionally exempt small quantity generators.” The household hazardous waste facility is at the landfill, 7040 N. Highway 59, Merced. Before bringing items, call 916-296-7478 to identify the amount and type of waste that will be dropped off. There is no cost for residents within Merced County, but quantity limitations do apply. Fees apply for CESQGs. For more information, visit www.mercedrecycles.com/hhw.html or call the Regional Waste Authority at 209-723-4481, ext. 24.
Sunday Dance
A Sunday dance is planned with music by Gloria and Friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open 1:30 p.m. There will be door prizes and refreshments. Cost is $8.
Communication workshop
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Merced College Customer Service Academy will offer a two-day workshop on “Communication in the Workplace.” The workshop will be held Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and repeated from 1 to 5 p.m. The workshop is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. This workshop is the first in a series of classes in the Customer Service Academy that will be offered at the Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St., in downtown Merced. For more information, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733.
Merced High freshman orientation
Merced High School will be hosting eighth-grade parent and student orientation at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Merced High cafeteria/gymnasium. Teachers, counselors, administrators and coaches will be available. A presentation regarding freshman classes will begin at 6:05 p.m. in the gymnasium. For more information, call 209-325-1001.
