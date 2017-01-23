Around Town (01/24/2017)

Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per person or $10 per child, visitors choose a hand-made ceramic bowl and receive soup and a piece of bread. The event helps raise awareness about community hunger. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. For tickets, call 209-704-3831.
Prevention luncheon
The Fall Prevention Luncheon with Brian Sterkeson of the Merced County Human Services Agency will be a free informational event from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R St., Merced. Seating is limited. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Intro to Microsoft Word & Office 2013
Merced College Community Services will offer “Introduction to Microsoft Word and Office 2013” on Fridays through Feb. 10 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Merced College Business Resource Center or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Merced College Los Banos Campus. The cost is $145 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Craft fair
The SPCA no-kill animal shelter and American Legion Post 83 are holding a two-day craft fair and sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb 3 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. The indoor and outdoor fair will be at the American Legion Hall at 939 W. Main St., Merced. Any vendors wanting to participate can contact Jennifer at 209-756-7864 for more information. All proceeds go toward the Merced SPCA animal shelter for our local animals and preservation of Veterans Memorial Hall and local veterans.
Lobster Fest
Atwater Rotary’s 13th annual Lobster Fest will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 Third St., Atwater. Tickets are $50. The door prize is $1,000 in cash. Raffle tickets for 50 prizes are $1. Tickets, which need to be purchased in advance, are available from Atwater Rotarians or by calling Roger Wood at 209-358-7343 or roger95301@att.net.
Auxiliary VFW breakfast
The Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Atwater invites the public to breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Choose from omelets with hash browns and biscuit for $7; or two eggs cooked to order with hash browns, sausage or bacon, and a biscuit; or a Belgium waffle with strawberries and cream and choice of bacon or sausage for $4; or two biscuits with sausage gravy for $3. All breakfasts include juice and coffee. The VFW Hall is at 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater. All proceeds help with veterans’ programs.
