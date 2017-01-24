Around Town (01/25/2017)

Prevention luncheon
The Fall Prevention Luncheon with Brian Sterkeson of the Merced County Human Services Agency will be a free informational event from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R St., Merced. Seating is limited. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Challenged Family Resource Center Group
Challenged Family Resource Center will be hosting its monthly support group meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 827 W. 20th St., Merced. If you have a child with special needs, you are invited to join the group. “We provide a safe place to ‘air and share’ our hopes and fears, among parents who can understand where we’re coming from,” the group said in a statement. For more information, call Lydia or Grace at 209-384-0119.
Science and cooking lecture at UC Merced
Harvard University professor David Weitz will discuss microfluidics and a class he teaches called “Science and Cooking” during a lecture open to the public at 10:30 a.m. Friday in COB 2 Room 267 at UC Merced, 5200 N. Lake Road, Merced. For more, go to http://maces.ucmerced.edu.
Flapjack breakfast in Merced
JMJ Maternity Homes, a faith-based nonprofit, will host a flapjack breakfast and bake-sale fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Applebee’s, 1734 W. Olive Ave., Merced. The group provides homeless or imminently homeless pregnant women food, shelter, clothing and other support services. The group also will use the event to host a “Celebration of Life” in connection with the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 209-769-7092.
Turlock Swap Meet
The Modesto Area A’s plan to hold the annual Turlock Swap Meet featuring antique and classic cars from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway Ave., Turlock. All swap spaces must be preregistered. Admission is $10 Saturday, $5 Sunday. Children under 12 get in free. Tickets are available at the gate. For more, go to www.turlockswapmeet.com.
Spring art classes in Merced
The Merced Arts Council will present spring art classes for kids and adults beginning in February. Whether looking for something creative and constructive for your child to do after school or something a little more adult for you, the Merced Arts Council has something for everyone. For more information about class schedules, costs and registration, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Bunko Luncheon
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Patrick will host its annual Bunko Luncheon on Feb. 11 at the Castle Vista Senior Community Center, 2300 Cascade Drive, Atwater. Lunch will be served at noon and bunko will follow. The cost is $15. Proceeds will be put toward the annual scholarship fund. Reservations may be made by calling Cathy at 209-631-1297 or Saundra at 209-358-5333.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
