Around Town (01/26/17)

Free adult English classes
The Merced College Los Banos Campus and Los Banos Unified School District are holding free English classes for adults through May 26. Classes are weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the college campus, 22240 Highway 152, and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays at Los Banos High School, 1966 S. 11th St. Classes started Jan. 17, but people still are welcome to register in-class.
Friends of the Library
Friends of the Library in Merced will hold its winter meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 2 at the public library’s main branch in the Gracey Room, 2100 O St. For more information, call 209-722-8268.
Dinner and dancing
Buhach Pentecost will have its annual crab cioppino dinner on Feb. 4. No-host bar from 6 to 7 pm. Dinner is at 7, followed by a dance from 8 to midnight at 2889 N. Buhach Road, Atwater. For tickets, call Nuno Machado at 209-595-1375 or Frank Diniz at 209-261-9178.
Customer service workshop
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Merced College Customer Service Academy, will offer a two-day customer service workshop. The workshop will be held Feb. 9 and Feb. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and repeated from 1 to 5:15 p.m. both days. The workshop is $23 and earns half a unit of college credit. The workshop is the second in a series of classes in the Customer Service Academy that will be offered at the Business Resource Center at 630 W. 19th St. For more information, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733.
Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free 11-week Citizens Police Academy. The class will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. starting March 15 at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced. The class will accept 22 citizens and enrollment is first come, first served. Registration will close Feb. 17 or when the class is full. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.
Reservoir boat tour
The San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area will hold a “Path of the Padres” hike and boat tour from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 19 through April 8 at the Los Banos Creek reservoir boat launch ramp. The tour will teach about the Spanish missionaries, Californios, gold miners, Portuguese ranchers, Basque sheepherders and the Yokuts. The tour begins with a boat ride and includes a moderately strenuous 4-mile, five-hour hike. The fee is $20 per person, which includes the park entry fee. Call 209-826-1197 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for reservations.
Adult coed spring softball
The Livingston Recreation Department is accepting rosters for the Adult Coed Spring Softball League. Roster deadline is 5 p.m. March 3. No exceptions. Roster packets are available at City Hall, 1416 C St., Livingston. Games will be played on Monday (B division) and Friday (A Division) evenings at Lil Guys and Gals Field in Livingston. There is an eight-team limit per division, and a $330.50 per team and $20 Amateur Softball Association registration fee. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 209-394-8830 or go to www.livingstoncity.com.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments