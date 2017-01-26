Around Town (01/27/2017)

Science and Cooking lecture at UC Merced
Harvard University professor David Weitz will discuss microfluidics and a class he teaches called “Science and Cooking” during a lecture open to the public at 10:30 a.m. Friday in COB 2, Room 267, at UC Merced, 5200 N. Lake Road, Merced. For more, go to http://maces.ucmerced.edu/.
Teacher job fair
The Los Banos Unified School District is holding a job fair seeking science, English, math and K-6 classroom teachers for the 2017-18 school year on Saturday in the multipurpose room of Creekside Junior High, 1401 Prairie Springs Road in Los Banos. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Prospective teachers are invited to bring a résumé, transcripts, copies of credentials and three letters of recommendation. Applicants will be interviewed by an assistant superintendent.
Backyard orcharding with James Shao
Learn how to plant, grow, prune and care for fruit trees from James Shao of LE Cooke at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Merced Gardens & Nursery, 1007 Tahoe St., Merced. Admission is free, but a reservation is appreciated by calling 209-384-0513.
‘Hate Mail’
Playhouse Merced plans a one-night-only performance of “Hate Mail” at 7:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St., Merced. Ticket price is $25 and includes dessert at intermission as well as champagne at the end of the show. For more, call 209-725-8587.
Merced Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free 11-week Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting March 15 at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced. The class will accept 22 citizens and enrollment is first-come, first-serve. Registration will close Feb. 17 or when the class is full. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org
Card games
Card games will be played from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. For more information, call 209-722-9175.
Senior Companion Program
Merced County Human Services Agency is looking for volunteers in all Merced County communities to join the Senior Companion Program. Volunteers never transport nor do they provide personal or household services. If you can spare as little at two hours a month, you can make a difference in the life of a Merced County senior citizen. Do you enjoy chatting, playing cards, sharing hobbies, or just relaxing and watching television? Contact Janet Appling-Kasper at 209-354-2525 or stop by Adult and Aging Services at 2115 W. Wardrobe Ave., Merced.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments