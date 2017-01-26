Arts Wrap for Jan. 27, 2017

Shakespeare
The Merced Shakespearefest will present William Shakespeare’s “Troilus and Cressida” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27, 28 and 29, at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. The story of two lovers is set in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world where water is scarce. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door: General admission is $10, students are $8 each. For more, call 209-723-3265.
Auditions
Merced Shakes plans auditions for its 2017 spring play, Shakespeare’s dark comedy “Measure for Measure,” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. At least 18 actors are needed. Performances will be April 28 to May 6. For more, email hhambley@sbcglobal.net or call 209-723-3265.
Valley Roots
Valley Roots is a theater project funded by the University of California, Merced, Center for the Humanities. We invite women in agriculture in the Merced area to come share their joys and challenges about their work in farming. The next story-collecting sessions will take place 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. If you cannot make these dates but would like to be interviewed by the Valley Roots team, email or call Dawn Trook at dtrook@gmail.com or 415-728-2488.
Ceramic art
Merced College Art Gallery presents an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Southern California artist Dawn Hart through Feb. 9. It’s open Monday-Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. and by appointment. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or email french.s@mccd.edu.
‘Gypsy’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with the musical “Gypsy” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Live music
The Black Oak Casino concert series in Tuolumne presents country singer Pam Tillis, at 8 p.m. Feb. 16. To see the full lineup, go to www.blackoakcasino.com/entertainment.
Antsy McClain
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours on Feb. 18 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Musical showdown
“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown,” a face-off between cover bands, is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $34-$54. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Folk dance
The Brigham Young University International Folk Dance Ensemble presents “Journey: A World of Dance and Music” at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $20-$25. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500
