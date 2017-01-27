Around Town (01/28/2017)

Peripheral neuropathy support
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting is 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness and/or tingling in your feet or hands, please join us. Informative handouts are available. For further information, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Merced County Fair party
Join the board of directors, staff and Friends of the Fair for an evening of fun celebrating the kickoff of the season for the 2017 Merced County Fair from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds. There will be food, fun, prizes, a drawing for a Fair VIP Package, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $40 per person or reserve a table for eight for $320. Tickets include all food, hosted bar and entertainment. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Tickets are available for purchase at www.mercedcountyfair.com or at the fair office.
Mature driver improvement class
The Merced College Office of Continuing Education offers “mature driver improvement” noncredit classes for community residents over age 55. There is no cost to attend. Classes will be held Feb. 24 at the Merced College Educational Center in Merced, and March 10 at the Merced College Los Banos campus. To reserve a seat, call 209-381-6540.
Casino day
The Italian Catholic Federation is sponsoring a day at Black Oak Casino on Feb. 27. The cost is $30 a person. You will receive $10 for gaming, $5 for table play and 10 percent off any dining. There will be refreshments, a free raffle and bingo on the bus. The bus will depart from the parking lot across from the post office at 23rd and M streets at 9 a.m. The bus will depart the casino at 3:30 p.m. and be back in Merced by 5 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling Nettie Descalso at 209-383-4819. Checks should be made out to ICF, and mailed to 2829 Bedford Drive, Merced, 95340. Deadline to hold your reservation is Feb. 22.
Old Timers Luncheon
The Merced County Old Timers Association is looking for individuals to honor at the 75th annual Old Timers Luncheon. The group honors people who are at least 85 years old have lived in Merced County for at least 50 years. This year’s luncheon will be held April 30 at the Italo-American Lodge in Merced. Honorees will receive a free luncheon and certificates and proclamations from various political groups. Applications are due by March 25 and may be submitted by the honoree or their family members and friends. For more information, contact Kim McAuley at 209-761-5148 or Carolyn Chandler at 209 384-0626.
Bingo
Play bingo every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Snack bar opens at 5 p.m. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to lodge charities. For more information, call 209-723-1240.
