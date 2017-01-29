Around Town (01/30/17)

County cleanup
The Merced County Department of Public Works, along with municipal advisory councils, has released its schedule of cleanup days that allow local residents to dispose of tires, appliances and other common throwaway items for a reduced rate. On the West Side, the cleanups will be in Stevinson on Saturday at Highway 165 south of Highway 140, Santa Nella on March 4 at West Comet Road and Venus Circle; and South Dos Palos on April 8 at Reynolds and Shain avenues. The cleanup days will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
Lobster Fest
Atwater Rotary’s 13th annual Lobster Fest will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 Third St., Atwater. Tickets are $50. The door prize is $1,000. Raffle tickets for 50 prizes are $1. Tickets, which need to be purchased in advance, are available from Atwater Rotarians or by calling Roger Wood at 209-358-7343 or roger95301@att.net.
‘Hate Mail’
Playhouse Merced plans a one-night only performance of “Hate Mail” at 7:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St., Merced. Tickets are $25 and include dessert at intermission as well as champagne at the end of the show. For more information, call 209-725-8587.
Crab dinner
The North Merced Rotary Club will host its 32nd annual crab dinner at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced County Fairgrounds. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $50 per person. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Don Bragonier at 209-723-0064 or Susan Coston at 209-201-2652.
Spring Fair entry deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, held May 3-7, have been set. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Go to www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free 11-week Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting March 15 at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced. The class will accept 22 citizens and enrollment is first come, first serve. Registration will close Feb. 17 or when the class is full. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.
Senior Companion Program
The Merced County Human Services Agency is looking for volunteers in all Merced County communities to join the Senior Companion Program. Volunteers never transport nor do they provide personal or household services. If you can spare as little at two hours a month, you can make a difference in the life of a Merced County senior citizen. Were you blessed with the gift of gab, enjoy playing cards, want to share a hobby or just like to kick back and watch some television? Contact Janet Appling-Kasper at 209-354-2525 or stop by Adult and Aging Services at 2115 W. Wardrobe Ave., Merced.
