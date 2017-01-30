Around Town (01/31/2017)

Bunko Luncheon
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Patrick will host its annual Bunko Luncheon on Feb. 11 at the Castle Vista Senior Community Center, 2300 Cascade Drive in Atwater. Lunch will be served at noon and bunko will follow. The cost is $15. Proceeds will be put toward the annual scholarship fund. Reservations may be made by calling Cathy at 209-631-1297 or Saundra at 209-358-5333.
Senior nutrition program
The Area Agency on Aging provides a congregate lunch program, for seniors 60 years and older, Mondays through Fridays at seven locations throughout Merced County. Activities at the Living Well Cafe include bingo, karaoke, arts and crafts, monthly birthday celebrations and other entertainment. The group also provides monthly nutritional education, a fall-prevention exercise program to help maintain balance and stability, and health and wellness workshops with a community health nurse. In addition to the congregate meal program, home-delivered meals are available for seniors 60 years and older who are homebound. For more information on these and other AAA programs, call 209-385-7550.
Read and Succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will be offering orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in the county. Orientation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Merced County Library. Training will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 11 at the library. The group provides all training materials and support for tutors and learners to be successful. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing or math skills, please contact Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
Reservoir boat tour
The San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area will hold a “Path of the Padres” hike and bout tour from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 19 through April 8 at the Los Banos Creek reservoir boat launch ramp. The tour will teach about the Spanish missionaries, Californios, gold miners, Portuguese ranchers, Basque sheep herders and the Yokuts. The tour begins with a boat ride and includes a moderately strenuous 4-mile, five-hour hike. The fee is $20 per person, which includes the park entry fee. Call 209-826-1197 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for reservations.
Free adult English classes
The Merced College Los Banos Campus and Los Banos Unified School District are holding free English classes for adults through May 26. Classes are weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the college campus, 22240 Highway 152; and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays at Los Banos High School, 1966 S. 11th St. Classes started Jan. 17, but people still are welcome to register in class.
Auxiliary VFW breakfast
The Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Atwater invites the public to breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Choose from omelets with hash browns and biscuit for $7; two eggs cooked to order with hash browns, sausage or bacon and a biscuit, or a Belgium waffle with strawberries and cream and choice of bacon or sausage for $4; or two biscuits with sausage gravy for $3. All breakfasts include juice and coffee. The hall is at 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater. All proceeds help with veterans programs.
