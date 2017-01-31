Around Town (02/01/2017)

Friends of the Library in Merced
Friends of the Library in Merced will hold its winter meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the public library’s main branch in the Gracey Room, 2100 O St. For more information, call 209-722-8268.
St. Paul Lutheran School preview night
St. Paul Lutheran School and Preschool will host a preview night at 6 p.m. Thursday at 2916 McKee Road, Merced. Families interested in finding out more about the school are invited to attend. The admissions director, principal and teachers will be available to speak with parents. Information packets and registration materials will be available. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. For more information, call 209-383-3302.
County cleanup events
The Merced County Department of Public Works, along with municipal advisory councils, has released a schedule of cleanup days that allow local residents to dispose of tires, appliances and other common throwaway items for a reduced rate. On the West Side, the cleanups will be in Stevinson on Saturday at Highway 165 south of Highway 140, in Santa Nella on March 4 at West Comet Road and Venus Circle, and in South Dos Palos on April 8 at Reynolds and Shain avenues. The cleanup days will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
Merced Historical Society
The Merced County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Merced County Board of Supervisors’ chambers. At the meeting, a slate of historical society officers and board members will be installed and several awards and grants will be presented. This year’s keynote speaker is Humberto Garza, a former university administrator and professor and a City Council member in Sanger. He has written five books on Mexican-American history and his talk is titled, “Demystifying the Murrieta Legend.” This membership meeting and program is open to the public. For more information, please contact the museum office at 209-723-2401 or visit us at www.mercedmuseum.org.
Chaos Collectibles Toy Show 2017
The Chaos Collectibles Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Merced Elks Lodge 1910 M. St., Merced. The show will feature toys from the 1930s to the present. The special guest is actor Johnny Whitaker, a star of “Family Affair” and “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters.” Also, come meet Merced’s own Boba Fett. For ticket and vendor information, call 209-631-6277.
Spring art classes in Merced
The Merced Arts Council will present spring art classes for kids and adults beginning in February. Whether looking for something creative and constructive for your child to do after school or something a little more adult for you, the MAC has something for just about everyone. For more information about class schedules, costs and registration, contact 209-388-1090 or director@artsmerced.org.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments