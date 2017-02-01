Around Town (02/02/2017)

Monthly luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women’s Monthly Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at La Hacienda 2 Restaurant, 3355 G St., Merced. This is an informal, no-host luncheon.
Merced SPCA
The Merced SPCA will hold its last membership meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Baptist Church at M Street and Buena Vista in Merced.
Bunko luncheon
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Patrick will host their annual bunko luncheon on Feb. 11 at the Castle Vista Senior Community Center, 2300 Cascade Drive in Atwater. Lunch will be served at noon and bunko will follow. The cost is $15. Proceeds will be put towards the annual scholarship fund. Reservations can be made by calling Cathy at 209-631-1297 or Saundra at 209-358-5333.
Merced County Genealogy Society
The Merced County Genealogy Society plans a genealogical class called “Upload, Download, Sync and GEDCOM” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced County Library, 2100 O St. For more, call Wayne Wallace at 209-489-2795.
Crab dinner
The North Merced Rotary Club will host its 32nd Annual crab dinner at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced County fairgrounds. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $50 per person. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Don Bragonier at 209-723-0064 or Susan Coston at 209-201-2652.
Spring Fair entry deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3-7, have been set. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Go to www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
Bingo
Play bingo every Tuesday at the Elk’s Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Snack bar opens at 5 p.m. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to Lodge charities. For more information, call 209-723-1240.
Auxiliary VFW breakfast
The Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Atwater invites the public to breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Choose from omelets with hash browns and biscuit for $7 or 2 eggs cooked to order with hash browns, sausage or bacon and a biscuit or a Belgian waffle with strawberries and cream and choice of bacon or sausage for $4 or two biscuits with sausage gravy for $3. All breakfasts include juice and coffee. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater. All proceeds help with veterans programs.
