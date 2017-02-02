Arts Wrap for Feb. 3, 2017

Art classes
Kids Art Classes begin Tuesday with classes in clay modeling, comic book art, hand-sewing, painting, drawing, printmaking and more – for ages 5-8 and 9 and up. Register through Friday, Feb. 3, at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. For more, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Story circles
The People’s State of the Union is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. The event looks to collect the stories of immigrants. It’s free. For more, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Live music
The Black Oak Casino concert series in Tuolumne presents country singer Pam Tillis, at 8 p.m. Feb. 16. To see the full lineup, go to www.blackoakcasino.com/entertainment.
Antsy McClain
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours on Feb. 18 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Ceramic art
Merced College Art Gallery presents an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Southern California artist Dawn Hart through Thursday. It’s open Monday-Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. and by appointment. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or email french.s@mccd.edu.
Musical showdown
“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown,” a face-off between cover bands, is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $34-$54. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Folk dance
The Brigham Young University International Folk Dance Ensemble presents “Journey: A World of Dance and Music” at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $20-$25. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Watercolor
A wonderful world of color awaits the student who participates in watercolor workshop with guest artist, Rose Edin. This 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., five-day workshop beginning March 13 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. For more, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Comments