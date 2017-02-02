Around Town (02/03/2017)

Merced Sierra Club
Bill King will present “Hiking from Mono Lake to UC Merced” at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, sharing photographs and stories from his 20-day, 160 miles of backpacking. The public is invited to join the Merced Sierra Club at Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free 11-week Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting March 15 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. The class will accept 22 citizens and enrollment is first come, first serve. Registration will close Feb. 17 or when the class is full. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org
Chaos Collectibles Toy Show 2017
Chaos Collectibles Toy Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Merced Elks Lodge 1910 M. St., Merced. Vintage Toy Show featuring toys from 1930s to the present. Our special guest is Johnny Witaker, star of “Family Affair” and “Sigmund and The Sea Monsters.” Come meet Merced’s own Boba Fett. For ticket and vendor information, call 209-631-6277.
Casino Day
The Italian Catholic Federation is sponsoring a day at Black Oak Casino on Feb. 27. The cost is $30 a person. You will receive $10 for gaming, $5 for table play and 10 percent off any dining. There will be refreshments, a free raffle and bingo on the bus. The bus will depart from the parking lot across from the Post Office at 23rd and M streets at 9 a.m. The bus will depart the casino at 3:30 p.m. and be back in Merced by 5 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling Nettie Descalso at 209-383-4819. Checks should be made out to ICF, and mailed to 2829 Bedford Drive, Merced, 95340. Deadline to hold your reservation is Feb. 22.
Castle Air Museum Art Exhibit
An exhibit featuring local artists is on display though Feb. 28 at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. Some of the art on display is available for sale to benefit the museum, which is among the largest nonprofit aviation museums in the country. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 209-723-2178 or 209-723-2182 on weekends.
Read and Succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will be offering orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced County. Orientation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Merced County Library. Training will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 11 at the Merced County Library. The group provides all training materials and support for tutors and learners to be successful. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing or math skills, call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group is open to those who are caring for their loved ones. There is no cost. Group meets at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R. St., Merced. Call 209-384-9700 for more information.
