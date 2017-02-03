Around Town (02/04/2017)

Peripheral Neuropathy Support
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting is 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness and/or tingling in your feet/hands please join us. Informative handouts are available. For more information, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Merced Historical Society
The Merced County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Merced County Board of Supervisors’ chambers. At the meeting, a slate of historical society officers and board members will be installed and several awards and grants will be presented. This year’s keynote speaker is Humberto Garza, a former university administrator, professor and a Sanger City Council member. He has authored five books on Mexican American history and his talk is titled, “Demystifying the Murrieta Legend.” This membership meeting and program is open to the public. For more information, please contact the museum office at 209-723-2401 or visit www.mercedmuseum.org.
‘Hate Mail’
Playhouse Merced plans a one-night-only performance of “Hate Mail” at 7:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St., Merced. Ticket price is $25 and includes dessert at intermission as well as champagne at the end of the show. For more, call 209-725-8587.
Mature Driver Improvement class
The Merced College Office of Continuing Education offers “Mature Driver Improvement” noncredit classes for community residents over the age of 55. There is no cost to attend. Classes are held Feb. 24 at the Merced College Educational Center, Merced, and March 10 at the Merced College Los Banos campus. To reserve a seat, call 209-381-6540.
Merced County Fair Party
Join the board of directors, staff and Friends of the Fair for an evening of fun celebrating the kickoff season of the 2017 Merced County Fair from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24 at Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds. There will be food, fun, prizes, a drawing for a Fair VIP Package, silent and, new this year, a live auction. Tickets are $40 per person or reserve a table for eight for $320. Tickets include all food, hosted bar and entertainment. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Tickets are available for purchase at www.mercedcountyfair.com or at the Fair Office.
Free adult English classes
The Merced College Los Banos campus and Los Banos Unified School District are currently holding free English classes for adults through May 26. Classes are weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the college campus, 22240 Highway 152; and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays at Los Banos High School, 1966 S. 11th St. Classes started Jan. 17, but people still are welcome to register in-class.
