Around Town (02/06/17)

Bingo
Play bingo every Tuesday at the Elk’s Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Snack bar opens at 5 p.m. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to lodge charities. For more information, call 209-723-1240.
Sierra Club
Bill King will present “Hiking from Mono Lake to UC Merced” at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, sharing photographs and stories from his 20 days and 160 miles of backpacking. The public is invited to join the Merced Sierra Club at Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Genealogy Society
The Merced County Genealogy Society plans a genealogical class called “Upload, Download, Sync and GEDCOM” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced County Library, 2100 O St. For more information, call Wayne Wallace at 209-489-2795.
Casino day
The Italian Catholic Federation is sponsoring a day at Black Oak Casino on Feb. 27. The cost is $30 a person. Players receive $10 for gaming, $5 for table play and 10 percent off dining. There will be refreshments, a free raffle and bingo on the bus. The bus departs from the parking lot across from the post office at 23rd and M streets at 9 a.m. The bus leaves the casino at 3:30 p.m. and arrives back in Merced by 5 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling Nettie Descalso at 209-383-4819. Checks should be made out to ICF, and mailed to 2829 Bedford Drive, Merced, 95340. Deadline to hold a reservation is Feb. 22.
Read and Succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will be offering orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced County. Orientation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Merced County Library. Training will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 11 at the Merced County Library. The group provides all training materials and support for tutors and learners to be successful. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing or math skills, please call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
Senior Nutrition Program
The Area Agency on Aging provides a congregate lunch program, for seniors 60 years and older, Mondays through Fridays at seven locations throughout Merced County. Activities at the Living Well Cafe include bingo, karaoke, arts and crafts, monthly birthday celebrations and other entertainment. Also provided are monthly nutritional education, a fall-prevention exercise program to help maintain balance and stability, and health and wellness workshops with a community health nurse. In addition to the congregate meal program, home-delivered meals are available for seniors 60 years and older who are homebound. For more information on these and other AAA programs, call 209-385-7550.
