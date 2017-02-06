Around Town (02/07/2017)

Monthly Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women’s Monthly Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at La Hacienda 2 Restaurant, 3355 G St., Merced. This is an informal no-host luncheon.
Bunko Luncheon
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Patrick will host their annual Bunko Luncheon on Feb. 11 at the Castle Vista Senior Community Center, 2300 Cascade Drive in Atwater. Lunch will be served at noon and Bunko will follow. The cost is $15. Proceeds will be put toward the annual scholarship fund. Reservations may be made by calling Cathy at 209-631-1297 or Saundra at 209-358-5333.
Merced Historical Society
The Merced County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Merced County Board of Supervisors’ chambers. At the meeting, a slate of historical society officers and board members will be installed and several awards and grants will be presented. This year’s keynote speaker is Humberto Garza, a former university administrator, professor and a City Council member of Sanger. He has authored five books on Mexican American history and his talk is titled, “Demystifying the Murrieta Legend.” This membership meeting and program is open to the public. For more information, contact the museum office at 209-723-2401 or visit www.mercedmuseum.org.
Chaos Collectibles Toy Show 2017
The Chaos Collectibles Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Merced Elks Lodge 1910 M. St., Merced. The vintage toy show features toys from the 1930s to the present. Special guest is Johnny Whitaker, star of “Family Affair” and “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters.” Come meet Merced’s own Boba Fett. For ticket and vendor information, call 209-631-6277.
Mature Driver Improvement classes
The Merced College Office of Continuing Education offers Mature Driver Improvement noncredit classes for community residents over the age of 55. There is no cost to attend. Classes are held Feb. 24 at the Merced College Educational Center, Merced, and March 10 at the Merced College Los Banos campus. To reserve a seat, call 209-381-6540.
Italian-American exhibit luncheon
The Italian-American Heritage Exhibit at the Merced County Courthouse Museum will open on March 16. There will be a luncheon held at the Italo-American Lodge at 2 p.m. March 19. The museum will open at 11 a.m. March 19, for those who would like to visit the exhibit before the luncheon. To make a reservation, contact Barbara Heller at 209-358-4898 or Sandy Del Real at 209-769-4977. The lunch is $20 a person.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments