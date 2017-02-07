Around Town (02/08/2017)

Monthly Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women’s Monthly Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at La Hacienda 2 Restaurant, 3355 G St., Merced. This is an informal, no-host luncheon.
Cruickshank Drama Club
The Cruickshank Middle School Drama Club will be performing “The Claus File” at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the multipurpose room at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave., Merced. Tickets are $3 per person at the door and all proceeds benefit the Drama Club. The original play was written and will be performed by students of the Drama Club.
Start Your Garden from Seed
A hands-on demonstration will be conducted by Merced County Master Gardeners’ Elaine Parker at 11 a.m. Saturday at Merced Gardens and Nursery 1007 Tahoe St. Participants will be sent home with a small container and newly planted seed. The workshop is free, but reservations are suggested. For more information, call 209-384-0513.
Shepherd of the Valley Kid’s Day
Children, bring your parents for two hours of fun from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Shepherd of the Valley, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. The event features clowns, painting, free drawings for children’s gifts, gallons of ice cream and toppings. Fore more information, call 209-631-4221 or 209-631-8873.
Gateway Quilters’ Guild
Gateway Quilters’ Guild is a nonprofit organization of quilters in Merced County that meets on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the next meeting on Feb. 20 at the Merced County Health Department at 15th and D streets. Guests are $5. For more information, call Barbara Scott at 209-658-7227.
Merced AARP Trip & Meeting
The Merced AARP Chapter invites members and guests to their next meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Senior Center on 15th Street in Merced. The group’s Tours and Trips Committee is sponsoring a trip to the Gallo Center in Modesto on March 12 to see The Four Freshman. The cost is $50 and includes concert and bus. Reservations can be made through Bob Langston at 209-357-8101.
New Beginnings Adoption Event
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Atwater. Dogs from Merced County Animal Services will be available for adoption. Kittens already being offered for adoption at Petco also will be available. After selecting dogs, adopters will complete the adoption process at the Animal Services shelter in the Castle Airpark, 2150 Shuttle Drive, Atwater. Dogs will remain there for spay or neuter surgery until release the following Tuesday. For more information call 209-261-4644.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
