Around Town (02/09/17)

Monthly luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women’s Monthly Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at La Hacienda 2 Restaurant, 3355 G St., Merced. This is an informal, no-host luncheon.
Merced SPCA
The Merced SPCA’s last membership meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church at M Street and Buena Vista Drive in Merced.
Cruickshank Drama Club
The Cruickshank Middle School Drama Club will perform “The Claus File” at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Multipurpose Room at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave., Merced. Tickets are $3 per person at the door and all proceeds benefit the Drama Club. The original play was written and will be performed by students of the Drama Club.
New Beginnings adoption event
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Atwater. Dogs from Merced County Animal Services will be available for adoption. Kittens already being offered for adoption at Petco also will be available. After selecting dogs, adopters will complete the adoption process at the Animal Services shelter in Castle Airpark, 2150 Shuttle Drive, Atwater. Dogs will remain there for spay or neuter surgery until release the following Tuesday. For more information, call 209-261-4644.
HOW dinner and benefit
Join Helping One Woman from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bella Luna Bistro & Bar, 350 W. Main St., Merced, in honoring a woman in need. Dinner is $18 and attendees are asked to give a minimum gift of $10 to the honoree. There is a prize drawing as well; tickets are $1 each. For more information on this monthly event, email HOWMerced@gmail.com.
Family Hamburger Night
The next Family Hamburger Night will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St., Livingston. Sandwich prices range from $3.50 to $4.50; chili costs $2; and soda or water is $1. Coffee is complimentary. All sandwiches come with a choice of potato salad or green salad. The event is a fundraiser for the Livingston-Delhi VFW Post 8327. VFW membership is not required for this event.
