Around Town (02/10/2017)

Cruickshank Drama Club
The Cruickshank Middle School Drama Club will be performing “The Claus File” at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Multi-Purpose Room at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave., Merced. Tickets are $3 at the door and all proceeds benefit the Drama Club. The original play was written and will be performed by students of the Drama Club.
Shepherd of the Valley Kids’ Day
Children, bring your parents for two hours of fun from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. The event features clowns, painting, free drawings for children’s gifts, gallons of ice cream and toppings. For more information, call 209-631-4221 or 209-631-8873.
Merced Historical Society
The Merced County Historical Society will host its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Merced County Board of Supervisors’ chambers. At the meeting, a slate of historical society officers and board members will be installed and several awards and grants will be presented. This year’s keynote speaker is Humberto Garza, a former university administrator, professor, and a Sanger city councilmember. He has authored five books on Mexican-American history and his talk is titled, “Demystifying the Murrieta Legend.” This membership meeting and program is open to the public. For more information, contact the museum office at 209-723-2401 or visit www.mercedmuseum.org.
Merced Sierra Club
Bill King will present “Hiking from Mono Lake to UC Merced” at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, sharing photographs and stories from his 20-day, 160 miles of backpacking. The public is invited to join the Merced Sierra Club at Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet Feb. 20 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Mark Hendrickson, director of Community and Economic Development for Merced County, will speak. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Bunco will be played after the luncheon for a fundraiser. Reservations made are reservations paid per arrangements with the restaurant. Reservations are required byFeb. 16 by calling: 209-723-8584 or by email to mtzw@aol.com.
Merced AARP
Merced AARP welcomes all members and guests to the next meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Senior Center on 15th Street in Merced. Jerry McKenzie will sing and play his guitar.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free 11-week Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting March 15 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. The class will accept 22 citizens and enrollment is first come, first served. Registration will close Feb. 17 or when the class is full. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org
