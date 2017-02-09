Arts Wrap for Feb. 10, 2017

Japanese art talk
UC Merced assistant professor Ken Yoshida will talk art history in postwar Japan at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St. It’s free. For more, email music professor Jayson Beaster-Jones at jbeaster-jones@ucmerced.edu.
Live music
The Black Oak Casino concert series in Tuolumne presents country singer Pam Tillis at 8 p.m. Thursday. To see the full lineup, go to www.blackoakcasino.com/entertainment.
Arts and Spirits
Ethel Nelson will lead a paint-along of tulips for the next Arts and Spirits, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. next Friday at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St. The $35 fee for this event includes all art supplies, instruction, wine, other drinks and light refreshments. Call Bo at the center at 209-388-1090 to reserve an easel.
Antsy McClain
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours on Feb. 18 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Writers workshop
The Merced Writers Group and the Merced County Arts Council present a workshop and reading with Paula Treick DeBoard on Feb. 21 at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St. The workshop is at 5:30 p.m. and the reading is at 7 p.m. It is free. Those who would like to attend the workshop should email MercedWriters@gmail.com.
Musical showdown
“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown,” a face-off between cover bands, is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $34 to $54. For more information, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
New artwork
“New Works,” painting by artist Larry Whatley, will be exhibited at a reception at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St., Merced. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or email french.s@mccd.edu.
Celtic Thunder
Celtic Thunder lead singer Emmet Cahill embarks on his nationwide spring 2017 tour, which includes a stop in Merced on Feb. 22. The meet-and-greet is $45 and starts at 6 p.m.; the show is $30 and starts at 7:30 at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St. For more, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Folk dance
The Brigham Young University International Folk Dance Ensemble presents “Journey: A World of Dance and Music” at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $20 to $25. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
‘Gypsy’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with the musical “Gypsy” at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Comments