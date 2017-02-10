Around Town (02/11/2017)

New Beginnings adoption event
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Atwater. Dogs from Merced County Animal Services will be available for adoption. Kittens already being offered for adoption at Petco also will be available. After selecting dogs, adopters will complete the adoption process at the Animal Services shelter, 2150 Shuttle Drive, Atwater. Dogs will remain there for spay or neuter surgery until release the following Tuesday. For more information, call 209-261-4644.
Merced Historical Society
The Merced County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Merced County Board of Supervisors’ chambers. At the meeting, a slate of historical society officers and board members will be installed and several awards and grants will be presented. This year’s keynote speaker is Humberto Garza, a former university administrator, professor and City Council member for Sanger. He has written five books on Mexican-American history and his talk is titled, “Demystifying the Murrieta Legend.” This membership meeting and program is open to the public. For more information, please contact the museum office at 209-723-2401 or visit us at www.mercedmuseum.org.
HOW dinner and benefit
Join Helping One Woman from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bella Luna Bistro & Bar, 350 W. Main St., Merced, to honor a woman in need. Dinner is $18 and attendees are asked to give a minimum gift of $10 to the honoree. There is a prize drawing as well; tickets are $1 each. For more information on this monthly event, email HOWMerced@gmail.com.
Merced County Fair party
Join the board of directors, staff and Friends of the Fair for an evening of fun to celebrate the start of the 2017 Merced County Fair season from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds. There will be food, fun, prizes, drawing for Fair VIP Package, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $40 per person or reserve a table for eight for $320. Tickets include all food, hosted bar and entertainment. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Tickets are available for purchase at www.mercedcountyfair.com or at the fair office.
Mature driver improvement class
The Merced College Office of Continuing Education is offering “mature driver improvement” noncredit classes for community residents over age 55. There is no cost to attend. Classes will be held Feb. 24 at the Merced College Educational Center in Merced, and March 10 at the Merced College Los Banos campus. To reserve a seat, call 209-381-6540.
New date set for bike park community design meeting
The city of Merced is interested in adding a unique bike park in Fahren’s Park that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities from Merced and regionally. A community design meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St., Merced, to gather input from the community on the design. Bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. For more information, call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 209-385-6235.
