Around Town (02/14/17)

Homeless Summit
The Merced County homeless count will be presented during the Homeless Summit 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. The first hour offers food and information, and the presentation begins at 9 a.m. People are asked to preregister at https://MercedHomelessSummit.EventBrite.com.
Chaos Collectible Toy Show 2017
Chaos Collectibles Toy Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Elks Lodge 1910 M. St., Merced. Vintage Toy Show featuring toys from 1930s to the present. Our special guest is Johnny Whitaker, star of “Family Affair” and “Sigmund and the Seamonsters.” Come meet Merced’s own Boba Fett. For ticket and vendor information, call 209-631-6277.
Fish Fry Friday
Club Mercedes plans a fried cod fish dinner 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Club Hall, 569 W Ninth St., Merced. Dinner includes coleslaw, hush puppies and fries. Price is $10 per plate. Dine in or take out. Tickets are available by calling the club Monday to Friday after 4 p.m. or anytime on weekends at 209-383-9906. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship program.
Day of Prayer
Church Women United in the Merced Area is hosting the World Day of Prayer 9:30 a.m. to noon on March 3 at the Church of the Latter-day Saints, 2629 McKee Road, Merced. Light refreshments will be available and an offering will be taken. Bring your friends. Men and women are welcome. For more, call Jan Sorge at 209-769-1884.
BBQ dinner
The 70th annual Deep Pit Barbecue Beef Dinner of the Le Grand United Methodist Church is 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 4 at Le Grand Elementary School, 13071 Le Grand Road, Le Grand. Dinner includes barbecued beef, beans, salad, roll, beverage and dessert. Cost: Adults are $12.50, children 6-12 years are $6 and children 5 years and younger are free. For more, call 209-756- 2815.
Trust fund applications
The Wahnetta Hall Trust Fund was established in 1995 as an endowment fund to be used to establish and maintain a mini-train system and/or a band concert program in Applegate Park. This year there is $1,200 available for distribution. The application deadline for 2017 funding is March 17. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for funding should submit their letters of request to Mike Conway, Director, Office of Recreation, 678 W. 18th Street, Merced, CA 95340. Please call 209-385-6298 for more.
