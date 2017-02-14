Around Town (02/15/17)

HOW dinner and benefit
Join Helping One Woman from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bella Luna Bistro & Bar, 350 W. Main St., Merced, in honoring a woman in need. Dinner is $18 and attendees are asked to give a minimum gift of $10 to the honoree. There is a prize drawing as well; tickets are $1 each. For more information on this monthly event, email HOWMerced@gmail.com.
Gateway Quilters’ Guild
Gateway Quilters’ Guild is a nonprofit organization of quilters in Merced County that meets on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the next meeting Monday at the Merced County Health Department at 15th and D streets. Cost for guests is $5. For more information, call Barbara Scott at 209-658-7227.
Merced AARP trip and meeting
The Merced AARP chapter invites members and guests to its next meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Senior Community Center on 15th Street in Merced. The group’s Tours and Trips Committee is sponsoring a trip to the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto on March 12 to see The Four Freshman. The cost is $50 and includes concert and bus. Reservations can be made through Bob Langston at 209-357-8101.
Family Hamburger Night
The next Family Hamburger Night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St., Livingston. Sandwich prices range from $3.50 to $4.50; get chili for $2, and soda or water for $1. Coffee is complimentary. All sandwiches come with a choice of potato salad or green salad. The event is a fundraiser for Livingston-Delhi VFW Post 8327. You do not have to be a member to attend this event.
Kaleidoscope show
Dance Kaleidoscope returns at 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. Presented by the Merced Dance Teachers Cooperative and Merced College Community Services, Dance Kaleidoscope includes more than a half-dozen groups. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Merced College students, children under 12, military personnel and seniors. Tickets are available at the Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St.; online at mccd.tix.com; or at the Merced College Theater box office for an hour before the show. For more information, call 209-384-6224.
