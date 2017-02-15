Around Town (02/16/2017)

Merced town hall
The Merced City Council will meet in a town hall-style meeting 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. The final meeting is 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Tenaya Middle School, 760 W. 8th St. 760 W. Eighth St. A link to the meeting video is on the city’s website, www.cityofmerced.org; they will be shown on Channel 96 on Comcast as well.
Merced Sierra Club
Bill King will present “Hiking from Mono Lake to UC Merced” at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, sharing photographs and stories from his 20-day, 160 miles of backpacking. The public is invited to join the Merced Sierra Club at Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Monday at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Mark Hendrickson, director of Community and Economic Development for Merced County will speak. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Bunco will be played after the luncheon for a fundraiser. Reservations made are reservations paid per our arrangements with the restaurant. Reservations are required byFeb. 16 by calling: 209-723-8584 or by email to mtzw@aol.com.
Merced AARP
Merced AARP welcomes all members and guests to their next meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 starting at the Senior Center on 15th Street in Merced. Jerry McKenzie is going to be singing and playing his guitar.
Merced County Genealogy Society
The Merced County Genealogy Society plans a genealogical class called “Upload, Download, Sync and GEDCOM” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced County Library, 2100 O St. For more, call Wayne Wallace at 209-489-2795.
Farmers Insurance Group luncheon
All women who worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. March 2 at the 510 Bistro at 510 Main St., Merced. The buffet is $15 cash. For more information or to make a reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Atwater Police Cadets
The Atwater Police Cadets will be holding a take-out enchilada dinner at the Atwater VFW Post 9946 from 3 to 6 p.m. March 4. Tickets are $8. For more information, call Lupe at 209-688-5763 for tickets and information to help support future police officers.
Italian-American exhibit luncheon
The Italian-American Heritage Exhibit at the Merced County Courthouse Museum will open on March 16. There will be a luncheon held at the Italo-American Lodge at 2 p.m. March 19. The museum will open at 11 a.m. on March 19, for those who would like to visit the exhibit before the luncheon. For reservations, contact Barbara Heller 209-358-4898 or Sandy Del Real 209-769-4977. The lunch is $20 a person.
