Around Town (02/17/17)

Holiday closures
City of Merced offices are closed Monday to celebrate the Presidents Day holiday. There will be no trash collection on Monday and pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week. The City Council meeting regularly scheduled for Monday will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St.
Merced County Fair party
Join the board of directors, staff and Friends of the Fair for an evening of fun celebrating the kickoff season of the 2017 Merced County Fair from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds. There will be food, fun, prizes, drawing for Fair VIP Package, silent and, new this year, a live auction. Tickets are $40 per person or a reserve table for 8 for $320. Tickets include all food, hosted bar and entertainment. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Tickets are available at www.mercedcountyfair.com or at the fair office.
Casino day
The Italian Catholic Federation is sponsoring a day at Black Oak Casino on Feb. 27. The cost is $30 a person. You will receive $10 for gaming, $5 for table play and 10 percent off dining. There will be refreshments, a free raffle and bingo on the bus. The bus will depart from the parking lot across from the post office at 23rd and M streets at 9 a.m. The bus will depart the casino at 3:30 p.m. and be back in Merced by 5 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling Nettie Descalso at 209-383-4819. Checks should be made out to ICF, and mailed to 2829 Bedford Drive, Merced 95340. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday.
Bike park meeting
The city of Merced is interested in adding a unique bike park in Fahren’s Park that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities from Merced and regionally. A community design meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St., to gather input from the community. Bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 209-385-6235.
Literacy Program
The Merced County Literacy Program will offer orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced County. Orientation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Merced County Library. Training will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 11, also at the library. The group provides all training materials and support for tutors and learners to be successful. For more information, call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
Old Timers Luncheon
The Merced County Old Timers Association is looking for individuals to honor at the 75th annual Old Timers Luncheon. The group honors people who are at least 85 years old have lived in Merced County for at least 50 years. This year's luncheon will be held April 30 at the Italo-American Lodge in Merced. Honorees will receive a free luncheon and certificates and proclamations from various political affiliations. Applications are due by March 25 and may be submitted by the honoree or their family members and friends. For more information, call Kim McAuley at 209-761-5148 or Carolyn Chandler at 209 384-0626.
Italo-American Lodge
Lunch is served the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Italo-American Lodge in Merced. The menu includes pasta, chicken or roast beef, salad and a roll. The cost is $8. For more information, call 209-723-8541.
