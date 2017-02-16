Arts Wrap for Feb. 17, 2017

Arts and Spirits
Ethel Nelson will lead a paint-along of tulips for Arts and Spirits, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St. The $35 fee for this event includes all art supplies, instruction, wine, other drinks and light refreshments. Call Bo at the center at 209-388-1090 to reserve an easel.
Antsy McClain
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours on Saturday at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048, or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
‘Gypsy’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with the musical “Gypsy” at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Writers workshop
The Merced Writers Group and the Merced County Arts Council hold a workshop and reading by with Paula Treick DeBoard on Tuesday at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St., 5:30 p.m., reading at 7. It is free. Wish to attend? Email MercedWriters@ gmail.com.
Musical showdown
“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown,” a face-off between cover bands, is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $34 to $54. Go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
New artwork
“New Works,” paintings by artist Larry Whatley, will be exhibited at a reception at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St., Merced. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or email french.s@mccd.edu.
Celtic Thunder
Celtic Thunder lead singer Emmet Cahill embarks on his nationwide spring 2017 tour, which includes a stop in Merced on Wednesday. The meet-and-greet is $45 and starts at 6 p.m.; the show is $30 and starts at 7:30 at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St. For more, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Folk dance
The Brigham Young University International Folk Dance Ensemble presents “Journey: A World of Dance and Music” at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $20 to $25. For more: www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Kaleidoscope show
Dance Kaleidoscope returns at 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. Presented by the Merced Dance Teachers Cooperative and Merced College Community Services, Dance Kaleidoscope includes more than a half-dozen groups. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Merced College students, children under 12, military personnel and seniors. Tickets are available at the Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St.; online at mccd.tix.com; or at the Merced College Theater box office for an hour before the show. For more information, call 209-384-6224.
