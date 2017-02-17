Around Town (02/18/2017)

Reservoir boat tour
The San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area will hold a “Path of the Padres” hike and bout tour from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 19 through April 8 at the Los Banos Creek reservoir boat launch ramp. The tour will teach about the Spanish missionaries, Californios, gold miners, Portuguese ranchers, Basque sheep herders and the Yokuts. The tour begins with a boat ride and includes a moderately strenuous 4-mile, five-hour hike. The fee is $20 per person, which includes the park entry fee. Call 209-826-1197 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for reservations.
Gateway Quilters’ Guild
The Gateway Quilters’ Guild is a nonprofit organization of quilters in Merced County that meets on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the next meeting on Monday at the Merced County Health Department at 15th and D streets. Cost is $5 for guests. For more information, call Barbara Scott at 209-658-7227.
Family Hamburger Night
The next Family Hamburger Night will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St., Livingston. Sandwich prices range from $3.50 to $4.50, chili is $2, and soda or water is $1. Coffee is complimentary. All sandwiches come with a choice of potato salad or green salad. The event is a fundraiser for the Livingston-Delhi VFW Post 8327. You do not have to be a member to attend this event.
Mature driver improvement class
The Merced College Office of Continuing Education is offering “mature driver improvement” noncredit classes for community residents over age 55. There is no cost to attend. Classes will be held Friday at the Merced College Educational Center, Merced, and March 10 at the Merced College Los Banos campus. To reserve a seat, call 209-381-6540.
BBQ dinner
The 70th annual Deep Pit Barbecue Beef Dinner for Le Grand United Methodist Church will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 4 at Le Grand Elementary School, 13071 Le Grand Road, Le Grand. Dinner includes barbecued beef, beans, salad, roll, beverage and dessert. Cost for adults is $12.50, $6 for children 6-12 years, and free for children 5 years and younger. For more information, call 209-756- 2815.
Senior nutrition program
The Area Agency on Aging provides a congregate lunch program for seniors 60 years and older Mondays through Fridays at seven locations throughout Merced County. Activities at the Living Well Cafe include bingo, karaoke, arts and crafts, monthly birthday celebrations and other entertainment. The agency also provides monthly nutritional education, a fall-prevention exercise program to help maintain balance and stability, and health and wellness workshops with a community health nurse. In addition to the congregate meal program, home-delivered meals are available for seniors 60 years and older who are homebound. For more information on these and other AAA programs, call 209-385-7550.
