Around Town (02/20/17)

Holiday closures
City of Merced offices are closed today to celebrate Presidents Day. There will be no trash collection on Monday and pickup will be delayed by one day all week. The City Council meeting regularly scheduled for Monday will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, on the second floor of the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St.
Quilters’ Guild
Gateway Quilters’ Guild is a nonprofit organization of quilters in Merced County that meets the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the next meeting today at the Merced County Health Department, 15th and D streets. Guest admission is $5. For more information, call Barbara Scott at 209-658-7227.
AARP concert trip
The Merced AARP chapter invites members and guests to their next meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. The group’s Tours and Trips Committee is sponsoring a trip to the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto on March 12 to see the Four Freshmen. The cost is $50 and includes concert admission and bus transportation. Reservations can be made through Bob Langston at 209-357-8101.
Family Hamburger Night
The next Family Hamburger Night will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St., Livingston. Sandwich prices range from $3.50 to $4.50; chili is $2; and soda or water is $1. Coffee is complimentary. All sandwiches come with a choice of potato salad or green salad. The event is a fundraiser for the Livingston-Delhi VFW Post 8327; nonmembers are welcome.
Dance Kaleidoscope
The Dance Kaleidoscope returns at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. Presented by the Merced Dance Teachers Cooperative and Merced College Community Services, Dance Kaleidoscope includes more than a half-dozen groups. Tickets are $10 for general admission; $8 for Merced College students, children under 12, military personnel and seniors. Tickets are available at the Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St.; online at mccd.tix.com; or at the Merced College Theater Box Office an hour before the show. For more information, call 209-384-6224.
Bike park meeting
The city of Merced is interested in adding a bike park in Fahren’s Park that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities from Merced and regionally. A community design meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St., to gather input from the community. Bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 209-385-6235.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
