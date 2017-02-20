Around Town (02/21/2017)

Casino Trip
The VFW and the American Legion will host a bus trip to Black Oak Casino on Saturday. The cost is $35 for the day of fun and the bus will pick up participants at the Merced Legion Hall, 939 W. Main St., Merced. Other pickups will be made in Livingston and Turlock. Call 209 722-0940 for times and locations and more information.
Book Signing at Courthouse Museum
Merced County Historical Society member Dr. Nancy Taniguchi has published her third book, “Dirty Deeds: Land, Violence, and the 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee.” She will be reading and autographing the book at the Courthouse Museum at 5:30 p.m. March 2. In her book, Taniguchi uses the minutes of the secretive 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee that she found at the Sutro Library to re-examine the motivations of the committee’s leadership. Arguing that the committee’s executives were more interested in land than law and order, she counters the traditional heroic accounts of this organization with tales of self-interest and carefully calculated acts of murder and intimidation. For additional information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Fish Fry Friday
Club Mercedes plans a fried cod fish dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at the Club Hall, 569 W Ninth St., Merced. Dinner includes coleslaw, hush puppies and fries. Price is $10 per plate. Dine in or takeout. Tickets are available by calling the club Monday to Friday after 4 p.m. or anytime on weekends at 209-383-9906. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship program.
The Wizard of Oz
Weaver Performing Arts presents the stage version of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Merced Theatre at 7 p.m. March 3 and 1 and 7 p.m. March 4. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Merced Theatre box office or at www.mercedtheatre.org
Atwater Police Cadets
The Atwater Police Cadets will be holding a takeout enchilada dinner at the Atwater VFW Post 9946 from 3 to 6 p.m. March 4. Tickets are $8. For more information, call Lupe at 209-688-5763.
Italian-American exhibit luncheon
The Italian-American Heritage Exhibit at the Merced County Courthouse Museum will open March 16. There will be a luncheon at the Italo-American Lodge at 2 p.m. March 19. The museum will open at 11 a.m. March 19 for those who would like to visit the exhibit prior to the luncheon. If you would like to make a reservation, contact Barbara Heller at 209-358-4898 or Sandy Del Real at 209-769-4977. The lunch is $20 a person.
Casino Day
The Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced will sponsor a casino bus trip to Black Oak Casino on March 18. The cost is $25 per person and you must be at least 21 years old. The bus will depart the Walmart parking lot in Merced at 8:30 a.m. and will return about 4:30 p.m. Prepaid reservations are due by March 15. For more information, call Marla at 209-724-9617. Proceeds benefit the Parlor’s scholarship fund.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
