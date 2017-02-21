Around Town (02/22/2017)

Merced AARP
Merced AARP welcomes all members and guests to its next meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Senior Center on 15th Street in Merced. Jerry McKenzie is going to be singing and playing his guitar.
Family Hamburger Night
The next Family Hamburger Night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St., Livingston. Sandwich prices range from $3.50 to $4.50; chili will cost $2, and soda or water will cost $1. Coffee is complimentary. All sandwiches come with a choice of potato salad or green salad. The event is a fundraiser for Livingston-Delhi VFW Post 8327. You do not have to be a member to attend this event.
Merced County Genealogy Society
The Merced County Genealogy Society plans a genealogical class called “Upload, Download, Sync and GEDCOM” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Merced County Library, 2100 O St. For more, call Wayne Wallace at 209-489-2795.
Day of Prayer
Church Women United in the Merced Area is hosting a World Day of Prayer event from 9:30 a.m. to noon March 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2629 McKee Road, Merced. Light refreshments will be available and an offering will be taken. Bring your friends. Men and women are welcome. For more, call Jan Sorge at 209-769-1884.
BBQ dinner
The 70th annual Deep Pit Barbecue Beef Dinner for Le Grand United Methodist Church will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 4 at Le Grand Elementary School, 13071 Le Grand Road, Le Grand. Dinner includes barbecued beef, beans, salad, roll, beverage and dessert. Cost for adults is $12.50, $6 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 years and younger. For more, call 209-756- 2815.
Read and Succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will be offering orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced County. Orientation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Merced County Library. Training will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 11 at the library. The group provides all training materials and support for tutors and learners to be successful. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing or math skills, contact Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
Italo American Lodge
Lunch is served the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Italo American Lodge in Merced. The menu includes pasta, chicken or roast beef, salad, and a roll. The cost is $8. For more information, call 209-723-8541.
