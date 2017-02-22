Around Town (02/23/17)

Casino trip
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion will host a bus trip to Black Oak Casino on Saturday. The cost is $35 for the day and the bus will pick up at American Legion Hall, 939 W. Main St. Other pickups will be made in Livingston and Turlock. For time, locations and more information, call 209-722-0940.
Dance Kaleidoscope
The Dance Kaleidoscope returns at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. Presented by the Merced Dance Teachers Cooperative and Merced College Community Services, Dance Kaleidoscope includes more than a half-dozen groups. Tickets are $10 for general admission; $8 for Merced College students, children under 12, military personnel and seniors. Tickets are available at the Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St.; online at mccd.tix.com or at the Merced College Theater Box Office for an hour before the show. For more information, call 209-384-6224.
Bike park meeting
The city of Merced is interested in adding a bike park in Fahren’s Park that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities from Merced and regionally. A community design meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St., to gather input. Bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 209-385-6235.
Farmers Insurance lunch
All women who worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. March 2 at the 510 Bistro at 510 Main St., Merced. The buffet is $15 cash. For more information or to make a reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Fish fry Friday
Club Mercedes plans a fried cod fish dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at the club hall, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. Dinner includes coleslaw, hush puppies and fries. Price is $10 per plate. Dine-in or takeout. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship program. For tickets, call 209-383-9906 Monday through Friday after 4 p.m. or anytime on weekends.
Senior nutrition
The Area Agency on Aging provides a congregate lunch program for seniors 60 years and older Mondays through Fridays at seven Merced County locations. Activities at the Living Well Cafe include bingo, karaoke, arts and crafts, monthly birthday celebrations and other entertainment. The agency also provides monthly nutritional education, a fall-prevention exercise program to help maintain balance and stability, and health and wellness workshops with a community health nurse. In addition to the congregate meal program, home-delivered meals are available for seniors 60 years and older who are homebound. For more information, call 209-385-7550.
