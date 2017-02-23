Around Town (02/24/2017)

Human rights series
The 11th annual UC Merced Human Rights Film Series has changed its Friday lineup and will feature Ava DuVernay’s “13th,” which will show at 7 p.m. Friday in UC Merced room COB 105. The Academy Award-nominated documentary is free and open to the public.
James Baldwin reading
The Merced College English and Philosophy departments will honor African American History Month by participating in a serial reading of James Baldwin’s great book, “The Fire Next Time,” from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Merced College Amphitheater. Faculty, students, staff and the community are invited to attend. For more information, contact Meg Withers at meg.withers@mccd.edu.
Chicken and waffle breakfast
The annual chicken and waffle breakfast is set for 9 to 11 a.m. March 4 at Bethesda Apostolic Faith Church, 1822 Canal St., Merced. Donations of $12 appreciated. Menu includes waffles, fried chicken wings, eggs and a drink. For information/tickets, call 209-726-0533 or 209-489-4128.
Gourmet breakfast
The 126 Club Order of Eastern Star will be having its annual gourmet breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on March 5 at the Merced Masonic Center, 1810 M St., Merced. The menu will include ham, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, cinnamon rolls, apricot crapes, scones, juice, coffee, tea and milk. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children under 10. All proceeds go toward chapter expenses. For tickets and more information, contact Mary Roberts at 209-358-7229.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting is 1 to 2 p.m. March 9 at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. For more information, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Heart for Art
California Retired Teachers will again sponsor the program “Heart for Art” from 10 a.m. to noon March 17 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 Main St., Merced. This is a community outreach project and the public is invited. For more information, call or email Shirley Vaughn-Hulbert at 209-722-4782 or Luke22936@aol.com.
Kindergarten roundup
McSwain School is now accepting appointments for transitional kinder/kindergarten roundup. Roundup will be March 21 and 22. Kindergartners must be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Transitional Kinder birthdates are from Sept. 2 thru Dec. 2 of 2012. If you live in the McSwain School District, call 209-354-2700 to make an appointment.
Youth baseball and softball umpires wanted
The city of Livingston will begin its annual 2017 youth baseball and softball season. They are looking for umpires for both leagues. If you are 15 years of age or older and are interested in umpiring, pick up an application at Livingston City Hall, 1416 C St. in Livingston. The Recreation Department will provide training for this position but you must have good general knowledge of the game and have played at least two years. For more information, contact the Livingston Recreation Department at 209-394-8830 or go online at www.livingstoncity.com.
CVOC scholarship project
Central Valley Opportunity Center announces its 2017 scholarship project. Six scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each will be awarded on a competitive basis. Applications are available at all high schools in Merced, Stanislaus and Madera counties. Interested students need to contact their high school counselor or contact Alicia Chavez at achavez@cvoc.org or 209-357-0062, ext.123. The scholarship application may also be downloaded from the CVOC website, www.cvoc.org. Application deadline is March 31.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event.
