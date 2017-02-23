Arts Wrap for Feb. 24, 2017

Human rights series
The 11th annual UC Merced Human Rights Film Series has changed this week’s lineup and will feature Ava DuVernay’s “13th,” which will show at 7 p.m. Friday in UC Merced Room COB 105. The Academy Award-nominated documentary is free and open to the public.
High school artists
The MAC Honors High School Art reception is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. Food and refreshments will be provided by UC Merced at the free event. The display will be up through April 1. For more, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Folk dance
The Brigham Young University International Folk Dance Ensemble presents “Journey: A World of Dance and Music” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $20 to $25. For more: www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Kaleidoscope show
Dance Kaleidoscope returns at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. Presented by the Merced Dance Teachers Cooperative and Merced College Community Services, Dance Kaleidoscope includes more than a half-dozen groups. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Merced College students, children under 12, military personnel and seniors. Tickets are available at the Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St.; online at mccd.tix.com; or at the Merced College Theater box office for an hour before the show. For more information, call 209-384-6224.
‘Gypsy’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with the final weekend of the musical “Gypsy” at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Paint workshop
“The Grape Experiment” is a workshop designed to work with alcohol inks, which are normally used in stamping, to create abstract grapevine images in bright, rich color and texture on synthetic paper which maintains the brightness. It is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. Bring a sack lunch. Cost is $50 per person.
Cultural performance
“We Wear Our Crowns,” a performance of music, poetry, art and the spoken word about the complex history of adornments in African American culture and its roots in Africa as well as during slavery, is free to the public and is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 2, at UC Merced, 5200 N. Lake Road in Classroom Building 2, Room 190. Refreshments will be provided. For more, email Kim McMillon at kmcmillon@ucmerced.edu.
