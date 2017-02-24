Around Town (02/25/2017)

Crab dinner
The North Merced Rotary Club will host its 32nd annual crab dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Merced County fairgrounds. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $50 per person. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Don Bragonier at 209-723-0064 or Susan Coston at 209-201-2652.
Book Signing at Courthouse Museum
Merced County Historical Society member Dr. Nancy Taniguchi has published her third book, “Dirty Deeds: Land, Violence, and the 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee.” She will be reading and autographing the book at the Courthouse Museum at 5:30 p.m. March 2. In her book, Taniguchi uses the minutes of the secretive 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee that she found at the Sutro Library to re-examine the motivations of the committee’s leadership. Arguing that the committee executives were more interested in land than in law and order, she counters the traditional heroic accounts of this organization with tales of self-interest and carefully calculated acts of murder and intimidation. For additional information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Atwater Police Cadets
The Atwater Police Cadets will be holding a take-out enchilada dinner at Atwater VFW Post 9946 from 3 to 6 p.m. March 4. Tickets are $8. For more information, call Lupe at 209-688-5763.
Old Timers Luncheon
The Merced County Old Timers Association is looking for individuals to honor at the 75th annual Old Timers Luncheon. The group honors people who are at least 85 years old and have lived in Merced County for at least 50 years. This year’s luncheon will be held April 30 at the Italo-American Lodge in Merced. Honorees will receive a free luncheon and certificates and proclamations from various political affiliations. Applications are due by March 25 and may be submitted by the honoree or family members and friends. For more information, contact Kim McAuley at 209-761-5148 or Carolyn Chandler at 209 384-0626.
Senior Companion Program
The Merced County Human Services Agency is looking for volunteers in all Merced County communities to join the Senior Companion Program. Volunteers never transport or provide personal or household services. If you can spare as little at two hours a month, you can make a difference in the life of a Merced County senior citizen. Were you blessed with the gift of gab, enjoy playing cards, want to share a hobby or just like to kick back and watch some television? Contact Janet Appling-Kasper at 209-354-2525 or stop by Adult and Aging Services at 2115 W. Wardrobe Ave., Merced.
Bingo
Play bingo every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Snack bar opens at 5. Regular games begin at 7. All proceeds go to lodge charities. For more information, call 209-723-1240.
