Around Town (02/27/2017)

Merced College English and philosophy departments will honor African American History Month by participating in a serial reading of James Baldwin’s book, “The Fire Next Time” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Amphitheater at Merced College. Faculty, students, staff and the community are invited to attend. For more information, contact Meg Withers at margaret.withers@mccd.edu.
Merced County Historical Society member Dr. Nancy Taniguchi has published her third book, “Dirty Deeds: Land, Violence, and the 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee.” She will be reading and autographing the book at 5:30 p.m. March 2 at the Courthouse Museum. In her book “Dirty Deeds,” Taniguchi uses the minutes of the secretive 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee that she found at the Sutro Library to re-examine the motivations of the Vigilance Committee’s leadership. Arguing that the Vigilance Committee executives were more interested in land than law and order, she counters the traditional heroic accounts of this organization with tales of self-interest and carefully calculated acts of murder and intimidation. For additional information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
The City of Merced is interested in adding a unique bike park in Fahren’s Park that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities from Merced and regionally. A community design meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St., Merced, to gather input on the design. Bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 209-385-6235.
Club Mercedes plans a fried cod fish dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at the Club Hall, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. Dinner includes coleslaw, hush puppies and fries. Price is $10 per plate. Dine in or take out. Tickets are available by calling the club after 4 p.m. Monday to Friday or anytime on weekends at 209-383-9906. Proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship program.
The Wahneta Hall Trust Fund was established in 1995 as an endowment fund to be used to establish and maintain a mini-train system and/or a band concert program in Applegate Park. This year there is $1,200 available for distribution. The application deadline for 2017 funding is March 17. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for funding should submit their letters of request to Mike Conway, Director, Office of Recreation, 678 W. 18th Street, Merced, CA 95340. Please call 209-385-6298 for more.
The Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced will sponsor a casino bus trip to Black Oak Casino Resort on March 18. The cost is $25 per person, and attendees must be at least 21 years old. The bus will depart from the Walmart parking lot in Merced at 8:30 a.m. and will return around 4:30 p.m. Prepaid reservations are due by March 15. For more information, call Marla Weathers at 209-724-9617. Proceeds will benefit the Parlor’s scholarship fund.
