Around Town (02/28/17)

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

1:08 City dedicates Dwight Amey Park in 2007