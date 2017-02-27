Around Town (02/28/17)

Human rights series
The 11th annual UC Merced Human Rights Film Series’ final film this year is “For My Art” at 7 p.m. Friday in UC Merced room COB 105. Watching the documentary is free and open to the public.
Day of Prayer
Church Women United in the Merced Area is hosting a World Day of Prayer event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2629 McKee Road, Merced. Light refreshments will be available and an offering will be taken. Bring your friends. Men and women are welcome. For more, call Jan Sorge at 209-769-1884.
BBQ dinner
The 70th annual Deep Pit Barbecue Beef Dinner for Le Grand United Methodist Church will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Le Grand Elementary School, 13071 Le Grand Road, Le Grand. Dinner includes barbecued beef, beans, salad, roll, beverage and dessert. Cost for adults is $12.50, $6 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. For more, call 209-756- 2815.
Atwater Police Cadets
The Atwater Police Cadets will be holding a take-out enchilada dinner at Atwater VFW Post 9946 from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $8. For more information, call Lupe at 209-688-5763.
Dance class
A beginning dance class is set for the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15 St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays from March 6 to April 10. Classes are open to singles and partners. For more, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Italo American Lodge
Lunch is served on the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Italo American Lodge in Merced. The menu includes pasta, chicken or roast beef, salad, and a roll. The cost is $8. For more information, call 209-723-8541.
Youth Baseball and Softball umpires wanted
The city of Livingston will begin its annual 2017 Youth Baseball and Softball season. It is looking for umpires for both leagues. If you are 15 years of age or older and are interested in umpiring, pick up an application at Livingston City Hall, 1416 C St. The Recreation Department will provide training for this position, but you must have a good general knowledge of the game and have played at least two years. For more information, contact the Livingston Recreation Department at 209-394-8830 or go to www.livingstoncity.com.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event.
